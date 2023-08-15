OFFERS
Rock Point volleyball returns for 2023-24 season

Rock Point volleyball returns for the 2023-24 season after winning the 2022 state championships. (Photo/RPCS)

Marilyn R. Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: August 15, 2023 11:09 a.m.

ROCK POINT, Ariz. — Last season was perfect for the Lady Cougars of Rock Point.

They finished undefeated, 9-0, in the 1A North region, and swept post season play to capture the 1A State Championship.

One of their main offensive threats, 6-foot Arienne Begay, graduated last June, leaving a space for a new hitter to emerge.

Head Coach Kyle Arthur is optimistic about the upcoming season. Two of his returning players, outside hitter Taylyn Woody and setter Kamry Yazzie, will help anchor the team. The pair will also serve as co-captains.

"Taylyn is tough and optimistic, when it gets to crunch time she shifts into another gear," Arthur said. "Kamry was a setter for us last year. She can be a leader when she needs to be. If we overcome obstacles like we did last year, we'll be competitive."

"We have a fresh team here. We'll work hard with the new players, and we also have a couple of transfers coming in. We'd like to have another championship team."

The team starts off its league season with an away match at Williams. The contest is set to start at 3 p.m., Aug. 26.

