Fire restrictions lifted across Coconino, Kaibab national forests

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino and Kaibab national forests have lifted all fire restrictions.

The U.S. Forest Service announced today that the Stage 1 restrictions that had been in place across Coconino National Forest and the Williams Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest since June 29 have ended.

Fire managers continually evaluate conditions across the forest to help determine when to implement or rescind fire restrictions. Enough rain has fallen across the forest to increase fuel moisture levels and decrease fire danger. The forecast shows these improved conditions continuing.

The increased moisture and cooler temperatures have reduced the risk of severe fire behavior, and fire danger across Coconino National Forest is currently moderate.

The Forest Service said the public should remain vigilant while visiting the forest, regardless of restriction levels. Leaving your campfire unattended is illegal all year round. Campfires must be dead out – cold to the touch – before you walk away. Fireworks are always prohibited on National Forest lands.

The Southwest Area Fire Restrictions website includes information on all state and federally managed lands in Arizona, including an interactive map.

Stay informed of forest conditions before and during your visit. Keep in mind that there are year-round fire and camping restrictions in certain areas across Coconino National Forest which can be found on the Forest Orders page.

For general information about Coconino National Forest, please visit www.coconinonationalforest.us, and for information about the Kaibab National Forest visit their website at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab.