OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Fri, Aug. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Fire restrictions lifted across Coconino, Kaibab national forests

Originally Published: August 15, 2023 12:07 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino and Kaibab national forests have lifted all fire restrictions.

The U.S. Forest Service announced today that the Stage 1 restrictions that had been in place across Coconino National Forest and the Williams Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest since June 29 have ended.

Fire managers continually evaluate conditions across the forest to help determine when to implement or rescind fire restrictions. Enough rain has fallen across the forest to increase fuel moisture levels and decrease fire danger. The forecast shows these improved conditions continuing.

The increased moisture and cooler temperatures have reduced the risk of severe fire behavior, and fire danger across Coconino National Forest is currently moderate.

The Forest Service said the public should remain vigilant while visiting the forest, regardless of restriction levels. Leaving your campfire unattended is illegal all year round. Campfires must be dead out – cold to the touch – before you walk away. Fireworks are always prohibited on National Forest lands.

The Southwest Area Fire Restrictions website includes information on all state and federally managed lands in Arizona, including an interactive map.

Stay informed of forest conditions before and during your visit. Keep in mind that there are year-round fire and camping restrictions in certain areas across Coconino National Forest which can be found on the Forest Orders page.

For general information about Coconino National Forest, please visit www.coconinonationalforest.us, and for information about the Kaibab National Forest visit their website at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas