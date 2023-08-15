Coconino County adopts new regulations for short-term rentals

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Following completion of their regular business Aug. 8, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors held a final public hearing regarding Ordinance 2023-22 before voting unanimously to adopt the new regulations for short- term rentals in Coconino County. The ordinance will take effect Nov.14.

The ordinance defines a short-term or vacation rental as the rental of any dwelling or portion of any dwelling for a period of less than 30 consecutive days.

Further, vacation rentals are only permitted in habitable dwellings permitted by the county.

This means that garages, sheds, tents, temporary travel trailers, recreational vehicles, temporary structures or other structures that do not meet the standards for a dwelling may not be rented.

“It’s been a pleasure to work closely with the County Attorney’s Office and Community Development in crafting this ordinance, said Patrice Horstman, chair of the Board of Supervisors and supervisor for District 1. “To all who have worked on this, I am very proud of this result. Not having the local authority for oversight until this past year cast short-term retnals as a largely unregulated commercial enterprise detrimental to the character of our residential neighborhoods.”

The following are some key highlights of the final draft:

• Allows Coconino County to require a permit for short-term rental properties and to collect up to $250 as a permit fee. Permit fees will be used to fund the costs associated with registration.

• Requires property owners to notify neighbors adjacent to the rental and to provide the county with a 24-hour emergency point of contact. Also, property owners will be required to respond to non-emergency complaints within 72 hours.

• Requires the property owner to provide a transaction privilege tax license number, pursuant to ARS § 42-5005, as well as proof of liability insurance coverage in the aggregate of at least $500,000 for the permitted property.

• Prohibits property owners from allowing use of short-term rentals for special events or large gatherings that would have an adverse effect on a residential neighborhood or would ordinarily require a temporary use permit.

“The idea behind this ordinance is not to crack down on the good actors, who operate vacation rentals that do not damage the residential character of our neighborhoods,” said Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring. “What we’re seeking is compliance with registration so we can understand where land use for short-term rentals is occurring and who authorities need to contact in the event of a valid complaint or emergency.”

To that effect, the ordinance also clearly defines prohibited uses for a permitted short-term rental, including the housing of registered sex offenders, the operation of a sober living home, hosting of any pornographic or adult-oriented business enterprise, or the permission of felonious criminal activity as defined by Arizona Revised Statutes.

“We’re not doing this to make money on permit fees. We’ve seen a community response to some bad behavior within the realm of vacation rentals in the county,” said Matt Ryan, supervisor for District 3. “We’ve consulted with the public, with the County Attorney’s Office, and the (State) Legislature to come up with a very practical approach to regulating short-term rentals for the benefit of property owners and neighbors.”

Interested property owners may now apply for a permit from Coconino County Community Development through this new online portal: https://co-coconino- az.smartgovcommunity.com/Public/Home.