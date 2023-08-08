OFFERS
Several injured in collision on Highway 89

Summit Fire responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 89 south of CameronAug. 4. (Photo/Summit Fire)



By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: August 8, 2023 6:32 p.m.

CAMERON, Ariz. — At approximately 4:15 pm Aug. 4, the Summit Fire and Medical Department received a call regarding a motor vehicle collision on North Highway 89 between Flagstaff and Cameron.

Summit Fire Engine 31, Engine 32, and Flagstaff Fire Department Battalion 1 responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders found four vehicles damaged and multiple individuals injured. Ambulances from Guardian Medical Transport, including GMT Battalion 5 and Guardian Air, transported three patients to Flagstaff Medical Center for further treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Authorities are working to determine the factors that led to the collision.

photo

Summit Fire responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 89 south of CameronAug. 4. (Photo/Summit Fire)

