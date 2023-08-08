Senate passes Radiation Exposure Act amendments

WASHINGTON —The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act amendments are one step closer to being signed by President Joe Biden after passing in the Senate with an 86-11 vote July 27.

The RECA amendments expand compensation to more individuals who have been exposed to radiation from uranium mining and nuclear weapons testing. This includes hundreds of Navajo Nation members who became sick from working in uranium mines or lived downwind from nuclear weapons testing during the Cold War.



The amendment would also expand the coverage area to allow more potential victims, those who lived downwind of above-ground atomic weapons tests in the 1950s and 1960s, known as “downwinders,” to file for compensation under RECA. While the original RECA program only covered individuals who lived in parts of Utah, Nevada and Arizona, this amendment would expand the geographic downwinder eligibility to include then-residents of Idaho, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico and Guam. The amendment also extends the program for 19 years, expands the program to include uranium mining workers through 1990 and expands the use of affidavits in determining eligibility claims.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, along with Speaker of the 25th Navajo Council Crystalyne Curley, the Navajo Uranium Radiation Victims Committee, and the Navajo Nation Washington Office lobbied Congress to pass the amendments, which are part of this year’s annual National Defense Authorization Act.

From 1945 to 1962, the U.S. conducted testing of nearly 200 nuclear weapons, much of which took place in the southwest. For the development and testing to be successful, tens of thousands of workers, including hundreds of Navajo miners, carried out the work that exposed them to the dangers of radiation, which caused sickness, cancer and death.

The original RECA was signed in 1990 and was set to expire in 2022, but has since been expanded to end in mid-2024. The original act was only applicable to those who were exposed to weapons testing from 1951 to 1962 or worked in the uranium industry between 1942 and 1971. The year 1971 was originally chosen because it was when the federal government stopped becoming the sole purchaser of uranium ore, but medical findings have proven that health problems persisted for uranium miners, with little consequences known, long after 1971.

The most recent RECA amendments will allow uranium workers exposed between 1971 and 1990 to be compensated.

New Mexicans exposed to radiation from the first nuclear blast at Trinity will now be included, more than 78 years since the blast.

Former uranium miner and long-time RECA advocate Leslie Begay didn’t start working in the mines until 1977, but exposure during his 13 years on site left him needing a double-lung transplant in order to live. The costly operation and years of medicinal costs could now be partially covered with up to $100,000 awarded if he is found an eligible recipient through the act.

Lung cancer is one common diagnosis for uranium miners, as well as many other problems with the thickening and scarring of the lungs. The amendments will also add other cancers and illnesses that were not previously recognized as eligible diagnoses to be considered granted RECA money. Renal cancer and diseases will be added, as well as nephritis, an inflammation of the kidneys, and kidney tubal tissue injury.

“Post-1971 miners face the same illnesses and life outcomes after helping advance America’s position, militarily and politically, in the world,” the Navajo Nation Washington office said in a press release. “Our communities deserve respect and deserve to be heard. We thank our allies in Congress who have pushed for improvements to RECA, including Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez (NM-03); Senator Ben Ray Luján (NM); Senator Mike Crapo (ID); and Senator Josh Hawley (MO).”

Nygren also thanked Congress for passing the amendment that he says will right a historic wrong.

“For far too long, these hardworking Navajo miners, who fueled America’s atomic arsenal, were left behind and denied benefits,” Nygren said. “This new law will finally provide compensation and healthcare coverage for those miners and their families who have suffered devastating health impacts due to radiation exposure.”

Miners or their family members can find out more about how to file a claim by contacting the Department of Justice RECA division by email at civil.reca@usdoj.gov or calling 1-800-729-7327.