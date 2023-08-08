Same-sex marriage legislation moves forward on Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. - Health, Education, and Human Services Standing Committee of the 25th Navajo Nation Council approved legislation that aims to repeal Title 9 of the Navajo Nation Code, opening the doors for the recognition of same-sex marriages on the Navajo Nation.

The chairman of the Health, Education, and Human Services Standing Committee (HEHSC), Vince James, representing Jeddito, Cornfields, Ganado, Kinlichee, and Steamboat, highlighted the importance of Legislation 0139-23 in addressing spousal rights for all couples on the Navajo Nation. He stated that couples who choose to share their lives together should have the right to identify their beneficiaries.

“We need to come to an agreement for our Navajo couples so they can identify their beneficiaries,” James said. “The couples who decide to share their lives together should be able to make these decisions.”

The Navajo Nation had previously prohibited same-sex marriages through Resolution No. CJN-34-05 was enacted by the Navajo Nation Council in 2005. However, the approval of Legislation 0139-23, sponsored by Council Delegate Seth Damon from Baahaali, Chilchiltah, Manuelito, Red Rock, Rock Springs, and Tsayatoh, marks a significant step toward inclusivity and equal recognition of same-sex unions.

The legislation not only repeals the ban on same-sex marriages but also amends provisions within the Navajo Nation Code to ensure conformity with the new policy. Notably, the traditional Navajo wedding ceremony involving a man and a woman will remain unchanged.

Chairman James raised concerns about potential issues arising from the coexistence of state-sanctioned same-sex marriages and traditional Navajo wedding ceremonies. He pointed out that the absence of a traditional ceremony for same-sex couples might create uncertainties regarding the enforcement and upholding of these unions.

As the legislation advances, it will now be presented to the Law and Order Standing Committee. James emphasized that his final vote may depend on any amendments addressing enforcement, punishment, and penalties related to the recognition of same-sex marriages.

During the HEHSC’s regular meeting in Alamo, N.M., the legislation received approval with two members in favor, one opposed, two excused, and Chairman James abstaining from voting.

This decision represents a significant step forward for the Navajo Nation in acknowledging the rights of same-sex couples and fostering inclusivity within the community. As the legislative process continues, the Navajo Nation moves closer to officially recognizing same-sex marriages and providing equal rights and benefits to all couples.