Photo gallery: Biden designates Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni monument near Grand Canyon

Alexandra Wittenberg, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: August 8, 2023 5 p.m.

President Joe Biden officially announced a new national monument bordering the Grand Canyon on Aug. 8, combining two local native languages for its name. The Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument takes “Baaj Nwaavjo” or “where the Tribes roam,” from the Havasupai tribe and I’tah Kukveni, “our footprints,” from the Hopi.

Photo Gallery

Biden designates monument
