Nygren meets with veterans from Northern Navajo Agency

SAN JUAN CHAPTER, N.M. — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren met July 21 with Navajo veterans to listen to their concerns and discuss homesite lease issues, mental health care, and improving services through the Navajo Nation Veterans Administration and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Many veterans expressed struggles in obtaining homesite leases to build houses within the Navajo Nation. In response, Nygren pledged to work alongside them and explore the possibility of issuing an executive order to streamline the homesite lease process for veterans.

Morgan Shaggy, overseeing the Shiprock Veterans Organization, shared the distressing reality of veterans expressing suicidal ideations and the lack of accessible facilities and providers through the Navajo Nation VA.

“My buddies call me at night saying, ‘I want to die,’” Shaggy said. “That’s not right. They don’t get any help here, they have to travel somewhere. It’s a long road to recovery.”

Nygren assured the veterans that he would focus on bringing more Navajo-based mental health resources to the Nation to serve those who have served.

Nygren emphasized the need for improved communication and coordination between the Navajo Nation and NNVA to ensure Navajo veterans receive all the benefits and services they are entitled to.

On July 24, Nygren met with U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough to further discuss building veteran cemeteries in the Navajo Nation.

In their first meeting in Washington, D.C., Nygren met with McDonough and spoke about a variety of topics that would improve services for Navajo veterans.

At the time, Nygren and McDonough discussed several critical issues, including the need for a VA medical center to provide comprehensive medical services to Navajo veterans as well as a veteran benefit outreach center to serve as a hub for a variety of services that include non-emergency and non-urgent care services, as well as serving as an administrative facility for Navajo Nation, state, and federal VA staff to administer program services.

Additionally, the two leaders discussed the potential of having a mobile VA claims processing unit that would draw resources from the Navajo Nation, surrounding states, and the Department of Veteran Affairs to process claims and conduct medical examinations.

Back at the San Juan Chapter, Nygren heard from Joe Ramone, Commander of the San Juan Chapter Veteran Organization, who emphasized the importance of increased veteran assistance, particularly with the rising inflation rates that have created hardships for veterans in affording basic necessities. Nygren acknowledged the hardships faced by veterans due to high utility bills, grocery costs, and broadband expenses.

Nygren assured the northern agency veterans that he would continue discussing the issues they highlighted during their meetings across the Navajo Nation, reaffirming his dedication to advocating for their needs.

As Nygren thanked the veterans for their service and sacrifice, he emphasized that successfully reintegrating Navajo veterans into society after their service is a top priority for his administration. He expressed gratitude for their time and resources and pledged to continue to return to civilian life.

“I appreciate your time and your resources,” the Nygren said. “I do my very best to make sure that I’m out there talking for you.”

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President.