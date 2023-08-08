OFFERS
Natural barriers allow crews to make progress on fires

An airtanker drops fire retardant over the Snake Ridge fire on July 28 in initial attack (Photo/USFS)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: August 8, 2023 6:35 p.m.

NAVAJO COUNTY —Despite the hot, dry, and breezy weather, firefighting crews have made steady progress on the Cottonwood Ridge, Snake Ridge, Spoon fires.

Several heat sources within the fire perimeters are slowly burning out, allowing firefighters to mop up and make good progress on containment efforts.

New fires identified Aug. 1 were caught quickly due to rapid initial attack response from firefighters. Two of the new starts were stopped at one acre. Crews were able to confirm that another new start has no remaining heat sources. One fire had firefighters rappel out of a helicopter to contain the fire and ensure no heat sources remained near containment lines. Two additional fires have two crews and engines providing fire response efforts.

Crews will begin repairing damage caused by building containment lines, including water-barring areas where the fire is cold to the touch. They will also continue to construct handlines and dozer lines along the fire’s edge.

Cottonwood Ridge Fire update: Crews are patrolling the fire perimeter for hotspots, finding few heat sources along established containment lines. Their efforts provided a 15% increase to the fire’s containment, amounting to a total of 65% containment.

Spoon Fire update: Fire crews dispersed and detected minimum heat sources along containment lines resulting in the ability to increase the fire’s containment by 10%, amounting to a total of 35% containment. Crews will begin scouting the fire area to identify suppression and repair needs.

Snake Ridge Fire update: Crews spread out to patrol the fire for hotspots, like the Cottonwood Ridge and Spoon fires, they found little need for mop up and their efforts provided a 29% increase to the fire’s containment, amounting to a total of 79% containment.

Warm weather in the 90s along with dry and breezy conditions are expected in the coming days. The weather continues to provide potential for new fire starts, but firefighters remain ready to respond to any news fires.

No evacuations are in place.

For awareness regarding evacuations, familiarization with the Ready, Set, Go evacuation model is encouraged. Community members may also sign up for the Navajo County Alert System at https://tinyurl.com/y4vwrasw.

Smoke may still be visible as pockets of heat continue to smolder. For information on smoke and air quality, visit https://www.airnow.gov.

Highway 60 remains open. The southwest portion of Fort Apache is closed, including all Salt River sites within the closure area.

There are several fire restrictions in place depending on location.

• Fort Apache Agency: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

-No campfire, fireworks, outdoor smoking, debris burning or discharging of firearms. Power saws cannot be used between 10 am and 8 pm. All motorized travel is restricted to developed roads.

• Show Low, Navajo County and Apache Sitgreaves National Forests: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

-No campfires (except in developed recreation sites), no smoking outdoors, no welding, no fireworks.

More information is available at Inciweb:

• Cottonwood Ridge: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/inci.../azfta-cottonwood-ridge-fire

• Spoon: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident.../azfta-spoon-fire

Information provided by Navajo County.

