Hopi Bruins cross country ready for 2023-2024 season
KEAMS CANYON, Ariz .— Hopi High School’s long-time cross-country coach, Rick Baker, has good reason to be proud of his cross-country teams. Under his leadership, the boys team won 27 consecutive state championships until falling to Northland Prep in 2017. They have continued taking second place each year since then.
The team from the small school on the Hopi reservation, competes with much larger schools each season.
Boys team captain Duwron Tawbaya missed most of last season due to an injury, but hopes to return.
Baker has high expectations for one of his sophomore runners, Antonio Aguilare. He placed fourth at state last year.
On the girls team, team captain Rylee Kooper leads the pack. Kooper was the top placer at state last year and finished 28th out of 125 runners.
"Rylee gives good leadership and guidance to the team," Baker said. "She's made a lot of progress in her four years on the team, and is a great teacher."
Also expected to produce good results for the Hopi team is Valencia Timms, a sophomore. She finished 53rd at state last year as a freshman.
The first contest for the Hopi team is the Hopi Invitational, a home meet Aug. 29, at 3 p.m.
