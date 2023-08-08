EPA announces final cleanup for water aquifer on Tohono O’odham Nation
TUCSON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized its plan for the cleanup of the Cyprus Tohono Mine Site Basin Fill Aquifer under the Superfund law.
The newly signed Record of Decision outlines a cleanup plan which will use reverse osmosis treatment for groundwater contaminated with perchlorate, uranium, and sulfate, and will restore groundwater as a drinking water resource.
The Cyprus Tohono Mine Site is located on the Tohono O’odham Nation near the Village of North Komelik, about 30 miles south of Casa Grande. Mine waste which caused the groundwater contamination was removed in 2008, but an approximate 4-mile-long plume of groundwater polluted by perchlorate, sulfate, and uranium remains in what is known as the Basin Fill Aquifer. This aquifer was formerly a drinking water source, but alternative drinking water is currently being supplied to nearby residents due to its contamination.
“Ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water is one of EPA’s most important missions,” said EPA Director of Region 9 Superfund and Emergency Management Division Michael Montgomery.
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- New Mexico was not a blank canvas: 'Oppenheimer" leaves out those who lost land and more
- Several injured in collision on Highway 89
- Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream company posts about Land Back sparks outrage
- Tuba City High School welcomes April Clairmont as new athletic director
- Dilkon Medical Center nears completion
- Photo gallery: Biden designates Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni monument near Grand Canyon
- Free firewood gathering available at A-1 west of Flagstaff
- In Arizona water ruling, the Hopi tribe sees limits on its future
- Same-sex marriage legislation moves forward on Navajo Nation
- Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream company posts about Land Back sparks outrage
- In Arizona water ruling, the Hopi tribe sees limits on its future
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Dilkon Medical Center nears completion
- Riders thrill crowd at first annual Cody Jesus Invitational Bull Riding event
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Free firewood gathering available at A-1 west of Flagstaff
- New Mexico was not a blank canvas: 'Oppenheimer" leaves out those who lost land and more
- How Arizona stands between tribes and their water
- Council delegate introduces Miss Navajo Nation contestants
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: