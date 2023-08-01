Picture perfect: Winslow student Callum Richards wins photo contest

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow fourth grader Callum Richards is among the winners of the AZ529 “My Picture-Perfect Career” Photo Contest.

Callum was among the 10 winners honored during a ceremony at the state capitol July 27, where he was awarded $529 toward an AZ529 Education Savings Account.

AZ529, Arizona’s Education Savings Plan and the Arizona State Treasurer’s Office invited kindergarten through twelfth grade students across the state to take a creative photo of their future dream job for the inaugural “My Picture- Perfect Career” photo contest.

One hundred students submitted entries. The 10 winning students represent different schools among district, charter, private and homeschool programs and represent six Arizona counties. Callum attends Bonnie Brennan Elementary School and wants to be a military officer.

Information provided by Arizona State Treasurer.

