Nygren signs proclamation declaring July 19 as Navajo Elders Day

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren spoke movingly of the wisdom and contributions of Navajo elders before signing a proclamation establishing July 19 as Navajo Elders Day.

The signing ceremony took place Wednesday morning at Quality Inn in Window Rock, Arizona.

About 30 Navajo senior citizens attended the signing ceremony.

President Nygren honored the role of elders in Navajo culture and society.

“Our Navajo elders are our knowledge keepers, our spiritual leaders, and the foundation of our communities,” he said. “They have lived through hard times and good times, and they continue to teach our young people about respect, responsibility and Navajo traditions.”

The proclamation declares July 19 of each year as Navajo Elders Day, encouraging all Navajo citizens to recognize and honor Navajo elders.

President Nygren said he hoped the day would be an opportunity for intergenerational connection.

“Our youth have so much to learn from our elders. This day is meant as a chance for our youth and elders to come together, for our youth to listen to the wisdom of our elders, and for our elders to see the promise in our young people,” he said.

Vice President Richelle Montoya joined the President at the signing ceremony and spoke of the need to preserve the Navajo language, traditions and teachings that elders hold. The proclamation signing was well attended by Navajo elders and community members who expressed appreciation for the recognition.

Navajo Nation Supreme Court Justice and Honorable JoAnn Jayne attended the esteemed event and praised the Navajo seniors for their continued guidance and wisdom.

Speaker of the 25th Navajo Nation Council Crystalyne Curley, who signed the proclamation too, along with nine of her colleagues, was also on hand to honor the Navajo elders at the proclamation signing.