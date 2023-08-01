Nygren gives State of the Nation, discusses infrastructure, regulatory burdens, homesite leases

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren delivered his second State of the Navajo Nation address July 24 highlighting infrastructure improvements, economic development initiatives and the American Rescue Plan Act.

In his 20-minute speech, Nygren began by telling the 25th Navajo Nation Council $888 million of the $2.1 billion American Rescue Plan Act has been encumbered since receiving it in 2021.

Nygren said 201 new business units were created. The tribe has until the end of December 2024 to expand the ARPA funding.

“We set up budgets in the amount of $632 million, we expended $85 million and encumbered $171 million. That brought us to a total of $888 million either obligated or spent under my leadership,” Nygren said.

Nygren focused on key goals for his administration spending the ARPA money. He said the Navajo people want to “see homes built, water and power flowing.”

He vowed to push for more funding from the federal government to address the large infrastructure needs of the Navajo Nation.

“I have reported to both this Council and the Navajo people that with this unprecedented funding opportunity, the Nation wants to see homes built, water and power flowing, our students connected to the world of knowledge and our businesspeople connected to the world of commerce through broadband,” Nygren said.

On health care, Nygren said working with the Navajo Area Indian Health Service and improving medical facilities continues to be a top priority for his administration.



Nygren also promised to defend Navajo water rights and protect the Navajo language. He called on all Navajos to come together to address the challenges facing the Nation and build a stronger future for the Diné people.

The State of the Navajo Nation address is meant to outline the president's vision and set the agenda for his administration over the next four years.

After his speech, Nygren took questions from lawmakers on his administration's plans for economic development, jobs and homesite leases. He laid out his vision for improving the economy and creating more jobs for Navajo citizens.

Delegates pressed Nygren on specific plans and timelines, expressing concern over economic stagnation on the nation. Nygren pointed to efforts to improve the business climate and reduce regulatory burdens to attract more businesses to the Navajo Nation. He said bringing more private investment and enterprises to the nation would be key to generating sustainable jobs.

On the issue of homesite leases, Nygren acknowledged that the current lease application process is slow and cumbersome. He vowed to streamline the system and make it more user-friendly. Navajo citizens often face long waits for homesite leases, leaving many without access to basic utilities or infrastructure. Nygren promised to work closely with the Navajo Nation Council to expedite the lease process while still maintaining federal compliance.

Lawmakers expressed cautious optimism following President Nygren's remarks but said they would hold his administration accountable to deliver concrete results on economic development and job creation. They stressed the critical need for more employment opportunities and to create educational opportunities that encourage Navajo youth to continue learning the language and beliefs.

President Nygren thanked the Council members and said he looked forward to continuing working with them for the betterment of the Navajo Nation.

After nearly six hours of responding to questions posed by the members of the 25th Council, the President’s speech was accepted by a vote of 19-0, with two not voting.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President.