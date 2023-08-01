OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Aug. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Navajo County Manager Kephart retires after six years of service

Navajo County Manager Glenn Kephart was honored be fellow staff members after announcing his retirement. (Photo/Navajo County)

Navajo County Manager Glenn Kephart was honored be fellow staff members after announcing his retirement. (Photo/Navajo County)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: August 1, 2023 8:28 p.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — At a recent Navajo County Board of Supervisors meeting, the supervisors, along with staff, friends and associates bid a fond farewell to retiring County Manager Glenn Kephart.

Heartfelt tributes spoke of Kephart’s genuine good nature and his dedicated care not only for Navajo County as a whole but for the county employees as well.

Kephart’s favorite quote comes from Dr. Seuss, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

The guiding principle of caring deeply led Kephart through his career as County Manager, and his genuine care was easily seen and felt. Kephart’s guidance brought improvements to Navajo County.

“We acknowledge with gratitude that he’s leaving Navajo County better than he found it,” county staff said in a statement. “In his six years of service, Kephart navigated the county through the complexities of COVID-19, spearheaded the ongoing broadband project, advocated tirelessly for the recently secured Winslow Levee funding, and brought a positive work culture through his guidance and leadership, enriching both the professional and personal lives of those he worked with.”

Staff wished Kephart well in his retirement.

“Because of Glenn, we have been changed for the better, and through his guidance have learned the true value of positive leadership,” the county said. “As he moves forward into the next phase of his life, we wish him well.”

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas