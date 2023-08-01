Navajo County Manager Kephart retires after six years of service

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — At a recent Navajo County Board of Supervisors meeting, the supervisors, along with staff, friends and associates bid a fond farewell to retiring County Manager Glenn Kephart.

Heartfelt tributes spoke of Kephart’s genuine good nature and his dedicated care not only for Navajo County as a whole but for the county employees as well.

Kephart’s favorite quote comes from Dr. Seuss, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

The guiding principle of caring deeply led Kephart through his career as County Manager, and his genuine care was easily seen and felt. Kephart’s guidance brought improvements to Navajo County.

“We acknowledge with gratitude that he’s leaving Navajo County better than he found it,” county staff said in a statement. “In his six years of service, Kephart navigated the county through the complexities of COVID-19, spearheaded the ongoing broadband project, advocated tirelessly for the recently secured Winslow Levee funding, and brought a positive work culture through his guidance and leadership, enriching both the professional and personal lives of those he worked with.”

Staff wished Kephart well in his retirement.

“Because of Glenn, we have been changed for the better, and through his guidance have learned the true value of positive leadership,” the county said. “As he moves forward into the next phase of his life, we wish him well.”