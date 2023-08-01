OFFERS
Learning about the Navajo Nation with Make-a-Wish

Miss Navajo Nation 2022-2023 Valentina Clitso had the chance to host Logan and his family for his Make a Wish Day. His wish was to learn more about the Navajo people and the 4 Corners area. (Photos/Miss Navajo)

Miss Navajo Nation 2022-2023 Valentina Clitso had the chance to host Logan and his family for his Make a Wish Day. His wish was to learn more about the Navajo people and the 4 Corners area. (Photos/Miss Navajo)

Originally Published: August 1, 2023 1:10 p.m.

Miss Navajo Nation 2022-2023 Valentina Clitso had the chance to host Logan and his family for his Make a Wish Day. His wish was to learn more about the Navajo people and the 4 Corners area.

photo

Miss Navajo Nation 2022-2023 Valentina Clitso had the chance to host Logan and his family for his Make a Wish Day. His wish was to learn more about the Navajo people and the 4 Corners area. (Photos/Miss Navajo)

