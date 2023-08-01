OFFERS
Free firewood gathering available at A-1 west of Flagstaff

Free firewood is available from a recent thinning operation near A-1 Mountain Road in Flagstaff. (Map/WGCN)

Originally Published: August 1, 2023 3:47 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff Ranger Station at 5075 N. Highway 89 is currently offering free-use permits for firewood gathering in several designated free-use areas west and north of Flagstaff.

To take advantage of these free-use areas, obtain a free-use permit to collect/cut firewood at the ranger station and head to one of the designated areas, which includes an area near A-1 Mountain, Forest Road 9007S, and FR 9002T.

The permitted free use area is multiple slash piles from recent logging operations. Slash from cutting must be removed. Only dead and down logs are available to take. No motorized cross-country travel allowed.

From Flagstaff head west on I-40 and exit at A-1 Mountain Road and head north. Make the first left over the cattle guard and follow FR 518 and take a slight right. The first piles are about 1 mile up the road.

Only dead and down wood may be collected in the free-use areas, including slash piles from recent thinning projects; however, all slash created from your activities must be re-piled. For more information, please contact Forester Jadalyn Hayworth at (928) 214-2444.

Detailed maps can be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov.

