OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Aug. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Council delegate introduces Miss Navajo Nation contestants

Miss Navajo Nation Pageant contestants Amy N. Begay and Myleka N. John, both from Kayenta, were introduced by their council delegate, Shaandiin Parrish and received recognition by the 25th Navajo Nation Council July 19. Contestant orientation was held at NTUA Headquarters in Ft. Defiance. Pageant coordinators provided a rundown of festivity categories and answered questions from contestants and family. Throughout the day, contestants met with Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley, Navajo Nation Council Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton, Navajo Nation Council Delegate Shaandiin Parrish, Navajo Nation Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and Navajo Nation Vice President Richelle Montoya-Chee. The Miss Navajo Nation Pageant will be Sept 4-9. (Photos/Del Ray Photography/Miss Navajo)

Miss Navajo Nation Pageant contestants Amy N. Begay and Myleka N. John, both from Kayenta, were introduced by their council delegate, Shaandiin Parrish and received recognition by the 25th Navajo Nation Council July 19. Contestant orientation was held at NTUA Headquarters in Ft. Defiance. Pageant coordinators provided a rundown of festivity categories and answered questions from contestants and family. Throughout the day, contestants met with Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley, Navajo Nation Council Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton, Navajo Nation Council Delegate Shaandiin Parrish, Navajo Nation Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and Navajo Nation Vice President Richelle Montoya-Chee. The Miss Navajo Nation Pageant will be Sept 4-9. (Photos/Del Ray Photography/Miss Navajo)

Originally Published: August 1, 2023 8:20 p.m.

Miss Navajo Nation Pageant contestants Amy N. Begay and Myleka N. John, both from Kayenta, were introduced by their council delegate, Shaandiin Parrish and received recognition by the 25th Navajo Nation Council July 19. Contestant orientation was held at NTUA Headquarters in Ft. Defiance. Pageant coordinators provided a rundown of festivity categories and answered questions from contestants and family. Throughout the day, contestants met with Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley, Navajo Nation Council Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton, Navajo Nation Council Delegate Shaandiin Parrish, Navajo Nation Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and Navajo Nation Vice President Richelle Montoya-Chee. The Miss Navajo Nation Pageant will be Sept 4-9.

photo

photo

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas