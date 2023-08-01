Council delegate introduces Miss Navajo Nation contestants

Miss Navajo Nation Pageant contestants Amy N. Begay and Myleka N. John, both from Kayenta, were introduced by their council delegate, Shaandiin Parrish and received recognition by the 25th Navajo Nation Council July 19. Contestant orientation was held at NTUA Headquarters in Ft. Defiance. Pageant coordinators provided a rundown of festivity categories and answered questions from contestants and family. Throughout the day, contestants met with Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley, Navajo Nation Council Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton, Navajo Nation Council Delegate Shaandiin Parrish, Navajo Nation Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and Navajo Nation Vice President Richelle Montoya-Chee. The Miss Navajo Nation Pageant will be Sept 4-9.