Around Winslow: Week of Aug. 2
Young chefs culinary program
Winslow Public Library offers ages 8-18 a culinary class to learn about cooking. The next dates of the program is Sept. 2 and Oct. 7.
North Country HealthCare sports physicals
Sports physicals will be offered Aug. 4 in Winslow from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $20. Parents must accompany children. Appointments recommended. Call (928) 289-2000.
Winslow Public Library story time
The Winslow Public Library offers a pre-k story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.
Farmers Market
Mother Road Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Eagle Pavilion Park in Winslow. For more info contact Laurie Lashomb at (928) 587-0098.
Good Morning Winslow
Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.
Winslow Rotary Club
Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in Winslow.
Material Girls Quilt Guild
The Material Girls Quilt Guild meets the 1st Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Information is available by calling Rozella Leonard (928) 289-3030.
Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeology Society
The Homolovi Chapter Arizona Archaeology Society meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Visitor Center, 523 W. Second St. More information is available by calling Ken Evans at (928) 289-4106.
Winslow Harvey Girls
The Winslow Harvey Girls meets the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at La Posada Hotel. For more information call (928) 289-4160.
Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.
