ADOT motor vehicle services now available virtually in St. Johns
ST. JOHNS, Ariz. — A partnership between the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division and the eastern Arizona community of St. Johns allows residents to complete MVD transactions in City Hall through a new teleMVD station.
TeleMVD connects with an MVD employee located elsewhere, allowing a customer to complete dozens of vehicle and driver license services without having to drive to an MVD office.
“ADOT MVD is very excited to be able to bring this pilot program to the St. Johns community,” Eric Jorgensen, Motor Vehicle Division Director said. “We are pleased that they see value in this system to get their customers out of the line and safely on the road.”
The customer service station is equipped with computer equipment, a printer/scanner and a payment device so a majority of MVD services can be completed right there. This pilot program opens the possibility of bringing MVD services to additional cities and towns across the state through intergovernmental agreements to host TeleMVD locations.
Customers also can visit azmvdnow.gov, the official service website for the Motor Vehicle Division, to take care of dozens of MVD-related transactions.
