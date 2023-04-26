Window Rock Fighting Scouts claim 3A North Region softball title
Originally Published: April 26, 2023 4:43 p.m.
The Window Rock Fighting Scouts are the 3A North Region softball champions after winning the regional tournament April 21-22 in Page. The team defeated Ganado, 4-3, Monument Valley, 6-4, and Chinle, 9-1, to capture the title.
