'Popcorn Store' Project funds WJHS educational outing to Bearizona
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Students from Winslow Junior High School had an educational experience outside of the classroom April 19, as they visited Bearizona in Williams, Arizona. Mr. P's class made the trip possible by raising funds through their "Popcorn Store" project.
The visit offered a learning opportunity for the students, as they explored the world of bears, bison and other animals. The trip was made even more enjoyable thanks to the donation of water by Ms. Jones and her honor society. The school expressed appreciation on Facebook to all staff and students who supported the fundraising efforts through popcorn sales, making the trip and other activities possible.
