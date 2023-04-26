Page Sand Devils win 3A North Region

PAGE, Ariz. — The Page Sand Devils baseball won the 3A North Region championships April 22. The team has led the 3A North Region throughout the season. They have an 11-1 regional record, and were tied with No. 2 Chinle in regional play. They capped the regular season with wins over Window Rock (14-2, 23-3) in a double header on the road held April 15.

Page then won two more games on the road against Monument Valley (14-1) April 17 and Sedona (20-4) April 19.

Against Window Rock, seniors Chad Wood and Joe Collin led the offense as they drove in four runs apiece. Collins started the game at pitcher, and struck out five in his three innings of work. Junior pitcher Vance Gardner came on in relief, and was credited with the win. He struck out four in his two innings on the mound.

In the away game with Monument Valley, Wood went the distance on the mound, and tallied eight strikeouts in five innings. Elijah Manygoats went 4-for-4 at the plate, and had three RBIs.

In their final regular season game in Sedona, freshman Darian Martinez and sophomore Jaren Scott each pitched two innings for Page. Scott tallied five strikeouts.

Second place Chinle, in the 3A North Region, finished their season April 19, defeating Window Rock in double header action at home. They topped the Fighting Scouts (8-6, 12-2). In the first round, on April 21, the Wildcats faced Monument Valley, and blanked the Mustangs, 15-0.

Chinle took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. They added 13 more in the third to put the game out of reach. Koen Kee went the distance on the mound for Chinle, struck out five batters, and threw 52 pitches. Chinle went on to defeat Alchesay, but lost to Page, 4-1.

The Alchesay Falcons finished the regular season in third place in the 3A North Region. They capped their regular season by defeating Ganado in both halves of a double header, April 18, on the road. They took the first game, 12-2, and the second, 15-5.

Jawan Taylor was the sole pitcher for Alchesay, threw 64 pitches and struck out eight batters. On offense, Taylor and Brett Cosay batted 1.000. Both of them drove in two runs apiece. Chauncey Newhall batted .750, and had three RBIs.

In their first game of the regional tournament, the Falcons faced the Fighting Scouts on Window Rock. They game was forfeited for pitching. They then lost 1-0 to Chinle.

Tuba City (4-8) finished the regular season in fourth place in the 3A North Region. In the first round of the regional tournament, they dropped a 8-4 loss to Ganado.

After Ganado (4-8) won its first round game at the regional tournament against Tuba City Warriors, 8-4, the team went on to face Page and lost 11-0.