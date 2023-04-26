NAIHC welcomes new executive director

WASHINGTON — The National American Indian Housing Council (NAIHC), a national Native American membership organization based in Washington, DC, welcomed a new executive director, Chelsea E. Fish, April 10. Fish, a citizen of the Seminole Nation, brings over 15 years of non-profit and federal program experience to NAIHC – the only organization advocating and representing the unified voice of all tribal housing programs.



“On behalf of the NAIHC board of directors and membership, we are delighted to have Chelsea Fish lead the NAIHC team as executive director. Chelsea has lived and worked in Washington, DC for many years and NAIHC is sure to benefit from her knowledge of the political landscape and long-established career in the Nation’s Capital,” said NAIHC Chairman Thomas Lozano who also serves on the Enterprise Rancheria Tribal Council.

Fish, who is originally from Tishomingo, Okla. and currently resides in Washington, DC, has worked alongside non-government organizations advocating for federal and tribal gaming, small business and health policies. Over the years, she has held leadership roles where she worked to increase federal contracting opportunities for tribally-owned small businesses for the Small Business Administration’s 8(a) program and managed the Tribal Food Sovereignty Advancement Initiative for the National Congress of American Indians. In 2022, Fish received the 40 Under 40 leadership award from National Center for American Indian Economic Development.

“I’m excited to join NAIHC to ensure we continue making an impact in securing adequate housing for all First Americans,” said NAIHC Executive Director Chelsea E. Fish. “As a tribal community, we empirically understand how our housing needs are holistic to our development as people. Inadequate housing has opened doors to many other socioeconomic concerns leaving a deep bruise on our citizens and weakening the ability of our youth to persevere.”

In addition to providing extensive training and technical assistance for tribal housing programs across the nation, NAIHC’s current legislative priorities include reauthorizing the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA), increasing funds for NAHASDA programs and expanding access to more resources for Native American homeownership, rental assistance and veteran homeless programs.

“Getting NAHASDA reauthorized is important to our membership and the many tribal citizens and families they serve plus it is long overdue. We are excited to continue NAIHC’s valuable work with Chelsea,” Chairman Lozano said.

Tony Walters left the post as NAIHC executive director on April 7 after holding the position for six years. Walters remains with the organization as a consultant to help with the leadership transition. NAIHC is a staff of nine with an office on Capitol Hill.

Information provided by the National American Indian Housing Council.