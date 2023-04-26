Honoring Tom Pickett: Billy the Kid's associate receives permanent headstone

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Billy the Kid's Historical Coalition is proud to announce that the grave of Tom Pickett, a known associate of Billy the Kid, will finally be marked with a permanent headstone. This effort is part of the Coalition's ongoing dedication to promoting and preserving the legacy of all things Billy the Kid.

Born in 1856 in Wise County, Texas, Tom Pickett led a colorful life that reflected the wild and untamed nature of the American Southwest. He served as a Texas Ranger, worked as a city constable in Las Vegas, New Mexico, and briefly tried his hand at boxing. In 1880, Tom began associating himself with Billy the Kid in and around Fort Sumner, New Mexico and worked at the Yerby Ranch outside of Fort Sumner with another of Billy the Kid's cohorts, Charlie Bowdre.

Tom Pickett was with Billy the Kid when he was captured at Stinking Spring and found himself on the other side of the jail cell, back in Las Vegas. Over the next few years, Tom led a colorful life, juggling various roles as a cowboy, lawman and professional gambler. He settled down in Winslow, Arizona, before passing away due to kidney complications.

Thanks to the generous support of donors, Tom Pickett's legacy will now be permanently marked with a headstone. The headstone will serve as a testament to his life and continue to fascinate those interested in the history of the region.

The Billy the Kid's Historical Coalition remains dedicated to preserving the history of all things Billy the Kid, and this effort to mark Tom Pickett's grave is just one of the many ways they strive to achieve that mission.

Information provided by the Billy the Kid's Historical Coalition.