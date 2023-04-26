Filming for 'Rez Ball' underway on Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION - "Rez Ball" has released a cast full of familiar names.

Production for Netflix's new basketball show called "Rez Ball" is underway in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation.

The story follows the Chuska Warriors, a Native high school basketball team in New Mexico.

On April 17, Netflix released a photo and a cast list. The show is being directed by Sydney Freeland. Of "Reservation Dogs" fame, Sterlin Harjo joins Freeland as screenwriters.

“I could not be more enthusiastic about "Rez Ball," Freehand said in a statement. "I am so grateful to Netflix, Wise, Springhill, Chernin and Lake Ellyn for their help bringing this story to life. This is a story that is so deep and close to me, and to be able to showcase our part of America with the world in such an authentic way is deeply gratifying.

"We set out to make a film from an authentic point of view, and our incredible cast has brought Sterlin’s and my words to life in that way. Our actors, culled from over 5,000 submissions, embody the spirit and energy of what "Rez Ball" is, and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Cast includes: Jessica Matten ("Dark Winds", "Tribal", "Frontier"), Julia Jones ("The Mandalorian"), Amber Midthunder ("Prey"), Kiowa Gordon, Dallas Goldtooth ("Reservation Dogs", "Fall Out"), Cody Lightning, Ernest Tsosie and introducing Kauchani Bratt, along with newcomers Devin Sampson-Craig, River Rayne Thomas, Jojo Jackson, Avery Hale, Hunter Redhorse Arthur, Henry Wilson Jr, Jaren K. Robledo, Damian Henry Castellane, Kusem Goodwind, and Zoey Reyes.