Around Winslow: Week of April 26
Food Truck Friday
The City of Winslow Food Truck Friday is April 28 at Rt 66 Plaza in Winslow. Vendors contact (928)-587-2116.
Winslow Arts Festival
Winslow Arts Council 2nd Annual Arts Festival is April 29 from 9-5 p.m. at Rt 66 Plaza in Winslow. For more info, winslowartscouncil@gmail.com.
Swim Team Tryouts
Swim team tryouts will be held May 1 for elementary and May 2 for Jr. High and High School. For fees and schedule, contact (928) 289-5714.
Good Morning Winslow
Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St. For more info, contact (928) 289-2434.
WIHCC- Drive-Thru Food Distribution
April 27, May 4, May 25 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at WIHCC East end of campus by the Optometry building. Food provided by Flagstaff Family Food Center. WIHCC Patients & Beneficiaries welcome. More info, contact (928) 289 6252.
Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.
