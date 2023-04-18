Two Grey Hills Skatepark celebrates world opening, transformative space

GREY HILLS, Ariz. — The Diné Skate Garden Project hosted the official opening celebration April 10 for the Two Grey Hills Skatepark, an inclusive public skatepark and community space that was conceived by Diné-owned sustainable artwear brand 4KINSHIP and built with support from members of the community.

With support from partners including Tony Hawk’s organization, The Skatepark Project, the Diné Skate Garden Project is intended to support and empower the next generation of Diné (Navajo) skateboarders.

During the event, more than 200 Diné community members and leaders including Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren — who is himself an avid skater — gathered for an unforgettable morning.

“There’s creativity, there’s problem solving, there’s networking, there’s building up your mindset, building your ability to be a person - there’s so much teaching in skateboarding that I still use today,” Nygren said.

Diné children lined up to meet with Hawk and Diné skater and artist Di’Orr Greenwood. Diné skate mentors — Shawn Harrison, Peyton Alex, and owners of the Enchantment Skate Shop — provided mentorship and coaching to the visiting youth throughout the day, building confidence and teaching new skate skills alongside pro skaters John Gardner and Louie Lopez.

Greenwood presented gifts to Hawk and Nygren to welcome them to the Two Grey Hills Skatepark — beautiful bespoke skate decks she designed and handmade in their honor.

To kick off the celebration, the Tohaali Native American Club sang traditional songs, their voices echoing throughout the skatepark and surrounding hills. Community members enjoyed local native foods provided by Diné-owned Juniper Café, and Diné artist Neon NativeZ provided the soundtrack for the day. There were live art activations with Diné skate mentor Peyton Alex, who was spray painting kids’ boards and Di’Orr Greenwood, who had some of her pieces on display for the kids to interact with.

Hawk and Nygren addressed the crowd with moving remarks about the power of skateboarding and the role the sport played in their personal and professional lives. Following their remarks, they took the opportunity to skate the park alongside the young Diné skaters who will call it home for years to come.

“Today, I had the privilege of meeting the talented, passionate Diné skaters who share a love for skateboarding that has guided many of us throughout our lives,” said Hawk. “Skateboarding is a powerful tool for building a strong sense of community, creativity, and determination. The gifts that skateboarding has brought to my life are countless, and It’s an honor to share these gifts with the Two Grey Hills chapter of the Navajo Nation.

The Diné Skate Garden Project was conceived as a celebration of the strength of the community of “Tóhaaliní” (Where the Water Flows Out) located in the Toadlena/Two Grey Hills chapter of the Navajo Nation. In this remote area of Navajo Nation there previously was no public recreation space to safely gather; during the pandemic this was especially hard on the children and young residents in the community. In recognition of their resilience in the face of a pandemic that had a devastating impact on the Navajo Nation, the Diné Skate Garden Project is committed to the health and wellness of future generations of Diné people.

Information provided by the Diné Skate Garden Project.

