Navajo County Victims' Rights Symposium returns to Northland Pioneer College April 26

SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. — The 12th Annual Navajo County Attorney's Office Victims' Rights Symposium will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Northland Pioneer College's Snowflake campus in Arizona. The symposium, which will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will provide certified training for professionals, youth, and the public who work with victims at every stage of the criminal justice process. This year's theme is "Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change" and supports National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

The keynote speaker is Kayleigh Kozak, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who inspired "Kayleigh's Law," which permits victims of specific violent crimes to ask the court to secure a lifetime injunction against their attacker. The event will feature workshops on various topics, including restitution, victim impact panel, youth workshop, newest drug dealing trends, and domestic violence and firearms. Most of the workshops are AZPOST, CLE and/or COJECT certified, so attendees can earn continuing education credits.

The symposium welcomes anyone interested in victims' rights, and registration is $10, including lunch. Participants can attend in-person or virtually. This year's symposium is sponsored by Arizona Public Service, the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys' Advisory Council, Action Medical, and the Navajo County Attorney's Office. The Governor's Office of Youth, Faith, and Family STOP Grant Program enables APAAC's support for the training.

Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon said the symposium offered an annual opportunity to learn about the best practices and latest learnings surrounding how to support, protect, and secure justice for victims. He urged representatives from all parts of the survivor's journey to attend the symposium.

Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite.com or at the door. The youth workshop is free for those aged 13 to 18. Teachers who want to attend with their students may contact Navajo County Director of Victim Services Roxanne Pergeson at roxanne.pergeson@navajocountyaz.gov. For more information, visit ncaosymposium.com.

Information provided by Navajo County Attorney's Office.