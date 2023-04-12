Elon Musk Has Big News About Twitter

Jeffrey Quiggle Originally Published: April 12, 2023 1:49 a.m. Tweet

Many long-time users will be affected. Elon Musk has posted an announcement on Twitter about its verified user service. The question of when legacy Twitter Blue accounts would be removed had previously been unkown. DON'T MISS: Elon Musk's Latest Twitter Trick Is Making Some Investors Very Happy Musk, who also owns electric vehicle company Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, set the date in a tweet. "Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20," he wrote. The blue checkmark that designated a user's account is verified was free under Twitter until Musk took over in October 2022. Musk decided to charge for it by integrating the blue badge into Twitter Blue, the platform's subscription service, which he reworked in an effort to build revenue. Blue costs $7.99 per month if a user subscribes on the internet and $11 per month if they do so using the Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report App Store, for example. When he decided to charge for the checkmark, Musk said he would grant a grace period to users with the legacy blue badges. "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks," Twitter had said March 23. Musk had also previously said that accounts would have to be verified to appear in the microblogging site's "For You" section, which is a collection of tweets a user can see when logging in. "Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations," Musk wrote. "That is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for the same reason." But after a number of complaints, Musk changed that policy March 28. "Forgot to mention that accounts you follow directly will also be in For You, since you have explicitly asked for them," he tweeted. The "For You" section surfaces posts for users that Twitter calculates will be of interest, based on their user behavior.