Yee Ha’ólníi Doo turns three

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Yee Ha’ólníi Doo, a non-profit organization that was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, recently celebrated its third anniversary.

The organization, founded by Ethel Branch, a group of Indigenous matriarchs and a GoFundMe site, eventually became the Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The organization has served over 500,000 Navajo and Hopi tribal members, trained 30 teams that include a network of nearly 1,300 tribal volunteers and distributed over 10 million masks and partnered with Made to Save on a vaccination campaign that reached over 807,000 members. Now, the non-profit is transitioning from direct relief programming to long-term sustainability and pandemic-proofing programs.

The organization has secured its 501c3 non-profit status and launched the Tooh Haltsooi Community Center in Sheep Springs, N.M. The programming implemented at the community centers focuses on culture and language preservation, food security, entrepreneurism, sustainability and self-sufficiency.

The organization is now seeking fundraising to sustain the operations of their centers. Learn more, at navajohopisolidarity.org.