Lady Bulldogs coach Jerron Jordan steps down after 23 years

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow High School girls basketball team is facing a major shake up after the resignation of their head coach, Jerron Jordan.

Jordan, who has been with the program for 23 years, including coaching two state championship teams in 2010 and 2013, has been described by the school as instrumental in maintaining one of the most respectable programs in the state of Arizona.

"It is with heavy hearts that we accept the resignation of Mr. Jerron Jordan as head girls basketball coach," said a statement from Winslow High School.

"He has been an inspiration to the players he has coached over the years, more importantly, he strives in being a positive influence in our Bulldog community. As a leader, he has inspired many people not only in Winslow, but throughout the state serving as an AIA representative. He is a man of integrity who adheres to his principles."

Jordan began his career under the mentorship of Don Petronovich, and over the years, he developed one of the strongest girls’ basketball programs in the state. It remains unclear what led to his decision to step down.

The Winslow High School community has expressed their gratitude for Coach Jordan's years of dedication to the program and his positive impact on the players and the community as a whole.

The search for a new head coach for the girls' basketball team will begin immediately, as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

- Winslow High School

Some of Coach Jordan's Archives

