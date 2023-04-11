Lady Bulldogs coach Jerron Jordan steps down after 23 years
WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow High School girls basketball team is facing a major shake up after the resignation of their head coach, Jerron Jordan.
Jordan, who has been with the program for 23 years, including coaching two state championship teams in 2010 and 2013, has been described by the school as instrumental in maintaining one of the most respectable programs in the state of Arizona.
"It is with heavy hearts that we accept the resignation of Mr. Jerron Jordan as head girls basketball coach," said a statement from Winslow High School.
"He has been an inspiration to the players he has coached over the years, more importantly, he strives in being a positive influence in our Bulldog community. As a leader, he has inspired many people not only in Winslow, but throughout the state serving as an AIA representative. He is a man of integrity who adheres to his principles."
Jordan began his career under the mentorship of Don Petronovich, and over the years, he developed one of the strongest girls’ basketball programs in the state. It remains unclear what led to his decision to step down.
The Winslow High School community has expressed their gratitude for Coach Jordan's years of dedication to the program and his positive impact on the players and the community as a whole.
The search for a new head coach for the girls' basketball team will begin immediately, as the team prepares for the upcoming season.
Some of Coach Jordan's Archives
- Winslow Lady Bulldogs Division III state champs (Feb. 26, 2013)
- Winslow's Armao named Sectional Girls Player of the Year, Jordan Coach of the Year (Mar. 25, 2014)
- Slice of Life: Bulldog basketball coach, teacher in 16th year at Winslow schools (Jan. 24, 2017)
- Winslow Bulldog coach Jerron Jordan plans( busy summer (June 11, 2019)
- Coaches corner: Jerron Jordan (Feb. 11, 2020)
Photo Gallery
Winslow defeats Tuba City, 54-37, in state second round
Photo Gallery
Lady Bulldogs Dominate: Freshman, Seniors Lead Winslow to Victory Against Holbrook
Senior Janessa Meyers boxes out an opponent. (Photo/El Big Guy)
Junior Jauslyn Nells go for the lay up. (Photo/El Big Guy)
Freshman Taylin Puhuhefvaya lead the team with 17 points and 7 rebounds. (Photo/El Big Guy)
