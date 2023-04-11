OFFERS
Wed, April 12
Kayenta Township and St. Mary’s Food Bank continue to provide free food to the community

A line several cars long formed near Kayenta Chapter House during the free community food distribution April 4. (Photo/Kayenta Township)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: April 11, 2023 6:43 p.m.

KAYENTA, Ariz. — Kayenta Township and St. Mary’s Food Bank teamed up once again to provide free food to the community in Kayenta Chapter House April 4.

The event saw a long line of cars waiting to receive the assistance. The organization took to social media to ask for patience while the volunteers worked to set up and register participants.

Despite the cold weather, brave volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Chinle also lent a hand. Kayenta Township expressed their gratitude to everyone who made the event possible, especially St. Mary’s Food Bank and the volunteers who traveled from Chinle. The initiative was a success, providing much-needed support to the community. 

