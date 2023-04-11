Hopi Tribe Pandemic Recovery Committee moves forward with state and local fiscal recovery fund

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz — The Hopi Tribe Pandemic Recovery Committee (HTPRC) has announced progress in deploying the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF) on behalf of the Hopi People. The committee has started accepting initial applications from villages and other entities proposing to undertake projects using the fund. It is also working on developing a project plan template to ensure timely completion of projects.

The HTPRC has clarified that the above application is not for small business owners who have experienced hardships due to the pandemic. The committee is currently discussing ways to provide assistance to small businesses in compliance with Treasury guidelines.

The committee is set to appear before the Tribal Council later this month to request the allowance of online applications for hardship assistance programs such as GWEAP and small business assistance.

Applications for the SLFRF can be obtained on the HTPRC website or by contacting Racheal Povatah, HTPRC Secretary or Mark Talayumptewa.