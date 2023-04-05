Tesla Rival Hyundai Rolls Out New EV Disney Fans Will Love

Kirk O'Neil Originally Published: April 5, 2023

Tesla rival launches a new limited-edition electric vehicle in partnership with the House of Mouse. Electric vehicle manufacturers are working around the clock developing new technologies and products hoping to gain an edge in their competition with Elon Musk's leading EV company Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report. The Austin, Texas EV maker is keeping the pressure on its competition as investors and consumers expect Tesla to soon unveil a low-cost Model 2 vehicle that would be priced at about $25,000. Some observers thought the company might roll out such a vehicle in March, but that never happened. However, the company's rivals are busy rolling out products to try to take business away from Tesla. DON'T MISS: General Motors Has Great News About Its Electric Vehicles Volkswagen Has a New Low-Cost EVVolkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Free Report just gained an advantage on Tesla as it on March 15 unveiled a low-cost vehicle known as the ID. 2all that is priced at less than 25,000 euros ($26,400.) Ford (F) - Get Free Report on March 24 unveiled a new concept EV truck, known as Project T3. The T3 name stands for "Trust The Truck." The second-generation electric truck will be developed in the new BlueOval City assembly plant outside Memphis. The new $5.6 billion factory will have capacity to produce 500,000 electric vehicles per year at full production. South Korean EV maker Hyundai (HYMTF) seeks to increase customer loyalty and provide a convenient service to its EV owners as it began testing its new automatic charging robot that can plug into an EV's charging port and remove it once charging is complete. PR Newswire Hyundai Teams With Disney on Concept CarHyundai is just getting started launching new products with the automatic charging robot. The company on April 5 unveiled its special, limited edition Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept EV at the New York Auto Show as part of Disney's 100th Anniversary Celebration. The Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum features Disney-inspired visual accents and entertainment, including lighting and iconic Disney music. It's the first time Hyundai vehicle designers have created a vehicle with visual creative input from Disney Imagineering. Details about the limited production vehicle with be revealed later this year, the automaker said. "At Hyundai, we are always looking for new ways to connect with customers on every mile of their journey, and the magic that Disney creates inspires us to deliver moments of delight for our customers," Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer of Hyundai Motor America, said. "This is the first time that Disney has opened the doors to their design studio and granted access to Disney's iconic characters for an artistic collaboration with an automaker. The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's flagship all-electric vehicle, and we are excited to share a limited edition version that will deliver an unforgettable experience for any Disney fan." The exclusive Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept car at the New York Car Show featured Gravity Gold Matte exterior color, Disney-inspired wheels, Disney100 Platinum Edition exterior badging, Disney100 logo embossed on front seat headrests and center console, Disney100 logo on the floormats, lamp screens with Disney sparkle animations across headlights and taillights, moon roof etching details with a touch of pixie dust, Disney-themed intro on the interior screen upon turning the car on which features iconic Disney music, the Disney100 logo and pixie dust; and interior synchronized light show featuring changing light modes. Features on the actual production model may vary, the company said in a statement. Hyundai is the exclusive North American automotive sponsor for the Disney100 anniversary celebration.