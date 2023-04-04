Tutskwat Oqawtoynani leads clean up on mesa
POLACCA, ARIZ – Tutskwat Oqawtoynani, a community organization focused on environmental justice, led a clean-up effort on the mesa March 28 and 29 with the help of local and international volunteers. Despite some initial difficulty finding enough volunteers, the group was able to match the number of volunteers coming from around the world to help clean up the mesa.
On March 28, the group began cleaning the mesa side and continued on March 29 with a clean-up effort on top. Volunteers were asked to wear work boots, long sleeves, and bring a hat, but everything else was provided, including masks, gloves, tools, and trash bags. Lunch was served both days.
The first day's efforts were documented by Maree Mahkewa, who took photos of the volunteers hard at work. On the second day, volunteers started cleaning at 9am in the kiisonvi.
Tutskwat Oqawtoynani expressed their appreciation for the community's encouragement and support, but also expressed their need for helping hands to make the clean-up a success. They invited anyone who had time to join them for future clean-up efforts or just to check out their progress from the top.
