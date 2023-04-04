This Energy Drink Company Is Doing Something Incredibly Petty

Tony Owusu Originally Published: April 4, 2023

Trademark infringement can be a sticky issue. Brand awareness is everything, so companies tend to spend a lot of resources promoting and protecting their brands. But Monster Energy (MNST) - Get Free Report is picking a fight with a video game developer for daring to use the term Monster in its title. Monster is suing indie videogame developer Glowstick Entertainment over a game it produced called "Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals." The settlement terms sent to Glowstick demands that in exchange for using the term "monster" on the current game, the studio will refrain from naming any other game with a variation of the word,. CEO Vincent Livings tweeted the settlement terms on his account. The settlement also states that the company can never use a green and white logo on a black background for any game they ever make. "So they own the colors green and white too apparently," Livings quipped. Livings says his company is going to fight the case, rather than give into Monster's demands. This isn't the first time Monster has gone after a video game developer over its name. Back in 2020 the company filed a trademark challenge over Ubisoft's game that was originally titled Gods & Monsters. The company eventually named the game Immortals Fenyx Rising, but stated that its change had nothing to do with the trademark filing from Monster Energy.