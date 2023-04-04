This Energy Drink Company Is Doing Something Incredibly Petty
Tony Owusu
Originally Published: April 4, 2023 11:59 p.m.
Trademark infringement can be a sticky issue. Brand awareness is everything, so companies tend to spend a lot of resources promoting and protecting their brands. But Monster Energy (MNST) - Get Free Report is picking a fight with a video game developer for daring to use the term Monster in its title. Monster is suing indie videogame developer Glowstick Entertainment over a game it produced called "Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals." The settlement terms sent to Glowstick demands that in exchange for using the term "monster" on the current game, the studio will refrain from naming any other game with a variation of the word,. CEO Vincent Livings tweeted the settlement terms on his account. The settlement also states that the company can never use a green and white logo on a black background for any game they ever make. "So they own the colors green and white too apparently," Livings quipped. Livings says his company is going to fight the case, rather than give into Monster's demands. This isn't the first time Monster has gone after a video game developer over its name. Back in 2020 the company filed a trademark challenge over Ubisoft's game that was originally titled Gods & Monsters. The company eventually named the game Immortals Fenyx Rising, but stated that its change had nothing to do with the trademark filing from Monster Energy.
Most Read
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Navajo Nation president, delegates fight for water in Washington
- Accident on Rim Road claims two lives near Pinetop March 25
- Native runner first American finisher at LA Marathon
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Navajo Nation roads impassable due to flooding, snow melt and rain runoff
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Three people die in Navajo and Gila counties after being caught in floodwaters
- 'Love Like Tamie Did': Scholarship created in memory of coach Tamie Ramsey
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Navajo Basketball takes center stage in LeBron James' new Netflix film "Rez Ball"
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Former Winslow wrestling coach sentenced to prison for sex crimes with minors
- Guest column: New dams proposed on Navajo Nation near Black Mesa
- Change Makers: New cohort of Navajo and Hopi entrepreneurs breaks away to follow their own path
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Odessa Barlow takes home pole bending title at Camp Verde Rodeo
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: