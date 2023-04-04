Roberto Flores signs to play basketball

MONUMENT VALLEY — Monument Valley High School's basketball standout, Roberto Flores, has officially committed to play at Arizona Christian University next season. The senior guard has been a vital player for the Mustangs, and his performance in the 2022-23 season was particularly impressive, with a total of 385 points, 56 three-pointers, and 39 free throws.

Flores was not only a top scorer for the team, but also a leader in assists, with an average of 5.1 per game, and steals per game. Additionally, he averaged 15.4 points per game, making him the second-highest scorer on the team, and 5.1 rebounds per game, making him the second-highest rebounder on the team.

His skills on the court have earned him recognition, and he is excited to continue playing basketball at the next level. Flores expressed his gratitude to his high school teammates and coaches, saying, "I couldn't have achieved this without the support of my teammates and coaches at Monument Valley. I'm looking forward to joining the Arizona Christian University team and contributing to their success."

The Mustangs' community is proud of Flores's accomplishments and wishes him the best of luck as he pursues his basketball career at the collegiate level.