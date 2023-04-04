From the President’s Office: Honoring and remembering U.S. Army Specialist Lori Piestewa

Twenty years ago March 23, U.S. Army Specialist Lori Ann Piestewa of the 507th Maintenance Company, became the first American woman soldier and first Native American woman to die in combat on foreign soil.

Piestewa, known to her Hopi family as Qötsa-Hon-Mana, or White Bear Girl, was born Dec. 14, 1979, and died March 23, 2003, in the opening days of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Her duty had her protecting her country, her Hopi Tribe, her Village of Moencopi, and her home of Tuba City on the Navajo Nation. She left behind her beloved parents, Percy and Terry Piestewa, a four-year-old son, a three-year-old daughter, many friends and devoted comrades in arms.

Piestewa was posthumously promoted to Specialist from Private First Class. She was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and the Prisoner of War medals. She was tragically killed in an ambush on her unit near Nasiriyah, Iraq, after it had traveled from Kuwait. Her unit was assigned to transport water, supplies and provide non-combative support to combat units. On that day, they had been assigned to support the 3rd Infantry Division. They were part of a procession of more than 600 vehicles.

Piestewa was the daughter of a Vietnam veteran and granddaughter of a World War I veteran. In 2018, she was among the first inductees to the National Native American Hall of Fame.

She is remembered as a wonderful daughter, a proud mother, a friend whom friends could count on, and an exemplar of dedication to service and bravery under fire. Today, as on every March 23, we pay our respects to Specialist Lori Piestewa, pay homage to her memory, offer comfort and deep condolences to her family, and honor the patriotic sacrifice of her fallen comrades.

Dr. Buu Nygren, President

The Navajo Nation