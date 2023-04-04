OFFERS
Moencopi Day School driver Francis Skacy takes third at annual Arizona Road-eo

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: April 4, 2023 4:13 p.m.

PHOENIX — For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, bus drivers gathered at the Arizona State Fairgrounds March 11 to participate in the School Bus Safety Road-eo.

Moencopi Day School driver Francis Skacy takes third at annual Arizona Road-eo

Francis Skacy, a driver for Moencopi Day School in Tuba City, was among the 76 participants from school districts across the state who showed up to test their safety chops for the Arizona Association for Pupil Transportations. He was awarded third place for his performance, scoring perfect marks on all of his field tests.

Drivers were required to take a written test in addition to performing several skill tests.

