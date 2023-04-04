OFFERS
Local hero returns: Kayenta celebrates soldier’s homecoming and retirement

PVT2 Radell Luna, longtime resident of Kayenta, arrived home March 23. (Photo/Kayenta Township)

PVT2 Radell Luna, longtime resident of Kayenta, arrived home March 23. (Photo/Kayenta Township)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: April 4, 2023 3:29 p.m.

KAYENTA, Ariz. — Kayenta Township is excited to welcome home Private Second Class Radell Luna, a soldier who was with the 101st Airborne Division in the Army. Luna has been honorably discharged due to an injury sustained during combat and the people of Kayenta are eager to show their appreciation for his service and sacrifice.

Luna, a longtime resident of Kayenta, arrived home March 23. He attended school in Kayenta and graduated from Monument Valley High School. His parents are Phoebe Atene and Lamar Luna, while his maternal grandparents are John and Jane Atene, and his paternal grandparents are the late Alfred Luna and Lilly Luna.

Upon his arrival, Luna was escorted home by the Kayenta Police Department and the Kayenta Fire Department. The community came together to celebrate his return and retirement from the military by lining the downtown sidewalks of Kayenta and honking their horns as he passed by.

The people of Kayenta deeply appreciate Luna’s service and sacrifice and they are grateful for the opportunity to express their gratitude in person as he returns home.

