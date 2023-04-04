Kayenta Township urges community to keep dogs at home during school commute
KAYENTA, Ariz. — Kayenta Township has issued a warning to all pet owners in the area to keep their dogs at home when children are walking to and from school. The announcement came after several reports of dogs harassing children on their way to school and even roaming freely on school grounds.
The township has expressed concern over the safety of children and has warned that all freely roaming dogs will be reported to animal control and removed from school grounds. Parents and guardians are also urged to talk to their children about the importance of keeping their own pets at home while walking to and from school.
The group has assured residents that this warning is in the best interest of the safety of their children and that all necessary measures will be taken to enforce it. Pet owners are reminded to be responsible and considerate of the well-being of their fellow community members.
The township urges all residents to comply with this warning and help create a safe and secure environment for everyone in the community.
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Navajo Nation president, delegates fight for water in Washington
- Accident on Rim Road claims two lives near Pinetop March 25
- Native runner first American finisher at LA Marathon
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Navajo Nation roads impassable due to flooding, snow melt and rain runoff
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Three people die in Navajo and Gila counties after being caught in floodwaters
- 'Love Like Tamie Did': Scholarship created in memory of coach Tamie Ramsey
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Navajo Basketball takes center stage in LeBron James' new Netflix film "Rez Ball"
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Former Winslow wrestling coach sentenced to prison for sex crimes with minors
- Guest column: New dams proposed on Navajo Nation near Black Mesa
- Change Makers: New cohort of Navajo and Hopi entrepreneurs breaks away to follow their own path
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Odessa Barlow takes home pole bending title at Camp Verde Rodeo
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: