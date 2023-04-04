OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, April 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Kayenta Township urges community to keep dogs at home during school commute

(Photo/Kayenta Township)

(Photo/Kayenta Township)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: April 4, 2023 11:30 a.m.

KAYENTA, Ariz. — Kayenta Township has issued a warning to all pet owners in the area to keep their dogs at home when children are walking to and from school. The announcement came after several reports of dogs harassing children on their way to school and even roaming freely on school grounds.

The township has expressed concern over the safety of children and has warned that all freely roaming dogs will be reported to animal control and removed from school grounds. Parents and guardians are also urged to talk to their children about the importance of keeping their own pets at home while walking to and from school.

The group has assured residents that this warning is in the best interest of the safety of their children and that all necessary measures will be taken to enforce it. Pet owners are reminded to be responsible and considerate of the well-being of their fellow community members.

The township urges all residents to comply with this warning and help create a safe and secure environment for everyone in the community.

photo

Kayenta Township urges community to keep dogs at home during school commute. (Photo/Kayenta Township)

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas