Kayenta Township urges community to keep dogs at home during school commute

KAYENTA, Ariz. — Kayenta Township has issued a warning to all pet owners in the area to keep their dogs at home when children are walking to and from school. The announcement came after several reports of dogs harassing children on their way to school and even roaming freely on school grounds.

The township has expressed concern over the safety of children and has warned that all freely roaming dogs will be reported to animal control and removed from school grounds. Parents and guardians are also urged to talk to their children about the importance of keeping their own pets at home while walking to and from school.

The group has assured residents that this warning is in the best interest of the safety of their children and that all necessary measures will be taken to enforce it. Pet owners are reminded to be responsible and considerate of the well-being of their fellow community members.

The township urges all residents to comply with this warning and help create a safe and secure environment for everyone in the community.