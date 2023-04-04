OFFERS
Holbrook High School's Interview Day paves the way for seniors' success

(Photo/Holbrook Unified School District)

(Photo/Holbrook Unified School District)

Originally Published: April 4, 2023 4:28 p.m.

Noland McCabe and Jeremiah Chatter stand out at the school's "interview day" event, where over 125 students had their interview skills evaluated by 18 volunteers. The event was coordinated by Holbrook High School’s Ms. Overson and aimed to prepare seniors for their future careers.

