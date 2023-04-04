OFFERS
Easter Bunny to make appearance at Winslow annual egg hunt

There are several things to do this Easter in Williams. (Adobe Stock)

By Abbigaile Urioste
Originally Published: April 4, 2023 4:30 p.m.

photo

The City of Winslow is hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Friday April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. (Photo/City of Winslow)

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The City of Winslow is hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Friday April 8 at 10 a.m. This year's event will be held at 503 E. Loy Engelhardt Way (formerly Cherry St.) and will feature separate hunts for children under age six and children over six.

Over 15,000 plastic eggs will be hidden throughout the fields and the Easter Bunny will be there to help children collect them all. Every child who participates will receive a goodie bag filled with fun surprises.

But that's not all! The Winslow Arts Council will also be offering free photos with the Easter Bunny. Be sure to follow their page or visit winslowartscouncil.squarespace.com to view your photos after the event.

Information provided by City of Winslow.

