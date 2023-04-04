Diné College student’s winning blanket design to be featured in Pendleton collection
TSAILE, Ariz — Dustin Lopez, a student at Diné College, has won the 2022 American Indian College Fund Tribal College Blanket Design Contest. His winning design, “Many Nations,” was selected from 107 entries and is now available for purchase in Pendleton’s American Indian College Fund collection.
As the winner, Lopez will receive a $5,000 scholarship, $2,000 for books and incidentals, and six blankets for his design portfolio. The blanket line’s sales support about $50,000 in Native student scholarships annually, and Pendleton contributes to a scholarship endowment valued at over $1 million.
Lopez’s design was inspired by the identity crisis felt by Indigenous people who are descendants of more than one tribe or have some non-Native ancestry. The hourglass shape represents the Tsiiyéeł, or matriarchal society, and star shapes represent parents, both biological and figurative, that pass along traditional teachings.
Lopez, who previously served as a firefighter for four years until COVID-19 forced him into early retirement, plans to transfer into the Master of Fine Arts track with a focus on graphic design and teaching once he completes his bachelor of fine arts degree.
Information provided by Dine College.
