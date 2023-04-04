OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, April 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Bulldogs swing for the fences at Epic Tourney's Softball Classic

Winslow Lady Bulldogs at Epic Tourneys Softball Classic. (Photo/El Big Guy)
Josue Barrios

Winslow Lady Bulldogs at Epic Tourneys Softball Classic. (Photo/El Big Guy)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: April 4, 2023 12:01 p.m.

Winslow Lady Bulldogs finished the Empire at Epic Tourneys Softball Classic March 24 with a two and two record.

photo

Josue Barrios

Winslow Lady Bulldogs at Epic Tourneys Softball Classic. (Photo/El Big Guy)

photo

Josue Barrios

Winslow Lady Bulldogs at Epic Tourneys Softball Classic. (Photo/El Big Guy)

photo

Josue Barrios

Winslow Lady Bulldogs at Epic Tourneys Softball Classic. (Photo/El Big Guy)

As of April 4, the Winslow Lady Bulldogs are 4-12 overall and 2-2 (4th) in Section 3A East.

Upcoming games:

  • 4/4 vs Show Low
  • 4/6 vs Snowflake
  • 4/8 @ Window Rock
  • 4/11 vs Blue Ridge
  • 4/13 @ Holbrook
  • 4/19 vs Payson
  • 4/20 @ Show Low
  • 4/21 vs Thatcher

See the Lady Bulldogs full schedule and stats at maxpreps.com

Read more about the Lady Bulldogs' 2023 season:

03/08//23: Lady Bulldogs: Swinging for the fences

03/21/23: Lady Bulldogs finally secure a victory with big win over Titans

Looking for more photos of the Lady Bulldogs?

Social Media Post

Winslow Bulldogs versus the Round Valley Elks

Social Media Post

Gracie Haught Classic

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas