Bulldogs swing for the fences at Epic Tourney's Softball Classic

Winslow Lady Bulldogs finished the Empire at Epic Tourneys Softball Classic March 24 with a two and two record.



As of April 4, the Winslow Lady Bulldogs are 4-12 overall and 2-2 (4th) in Section 3A East.

Upcoming games:

4/4 vs Show Low

4/6 vs Snowflake

4/8 @ Window Rock

4/11 vs Blue Ridge

4/13 @ Holbrook

4/19 vs Payson

4/20 @ Show Low

4/21 vs Thatcher

