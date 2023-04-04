Bulldogs swing for the fences at Epic Tourney's Softball Classic
Originally Published: April 4, 2023 12:01 p.m.
Winslow Lady Bulldogs finished the Empire at Epic Tourneys Softball Classic March 24 with a two and two record.
As of April 4, the Winslow Lady Bulldogs are 4-12 overall and 2-2 (4th) in Section 3A East.
Upcoming games:
- 4/4 vs Show Low
- 4/6 vs Snowflake
- 4/8 @ Window Rock
- 4/11 vs Blue Ridge
- 4/13 @ Holbrook
- 4/19 vs Payson
- 4/20 @ Show Low
- 4/21 vs Thatcher
See the Lady Bulldogs full schedule and stats at maxpreps.com
Read more about the Lady Bulldogs' 2023 season:
03/08//23: Lady Bulldogs: Swinging for the fences
03/21/23: Lady Bulldogs finally secure a victory with big win over Titans
