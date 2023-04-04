Bulldogs overwhelm Roadrunners in latest contest

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Bulldogs baseball team has had a busy week. March 23, the Bulldogs hosted the Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets in a league outing but were skunked by a score of 10-0.

March 28 the Bulldogs hit the road for a league outing against the Holbrook Roadrunners. It was a great match for the Bulldogs as they defeated the Roadrunners with a score of 16-2.

March 30 the Bulldogs hosted the Independence Patriots in a non-league contest. Bulldogs fans were thrilled to see their team win by a score of 6-4 bringing their record to 7-4 for the season.

The Bulldogs winning streak ended with a loss against the Rio Rico Hawks on March 31. The Bulldogs lost at home, 7-2. Later that day, the Bulldogs hit the road to face Youngker Roughriders in Buckeye for a non-league outing where they lost by a margin of 10-0.

April 1, the Bulldogs hosted the Northwest Christian Crusaders in a non-league game. The Crusaders scored an impressive 17 runs and limited the Bulldogs to only one run, resulting in a 17-1 victory for the Crusaders.

The Bulldogs will now look to bounce back in their next game, which is a 3A East battle against the Show Low Cougars on April 4th. The Cougars go into the match with a 7-8 record and the Bulldogs will look to secure a win and advance their 7-7 season record. The Bulldogs host Snowflake April 6 and Kingman April 7 at home.