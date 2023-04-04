Around Winslow: Week of April 5

Creating Safe Spaces WJHS

Creating Safe Spaces is a training for students designed to establish a peer to peer support network centered on mental health, social skills and team building. Girl Scout House from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. April 6, 11 and 20. Parents and teens welcome.

Winslow Business Expo and Job Fair

Saturday April 22 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Winslow Visitor Center. For more information or to reserve a table, contact (928)-289-2434.

Farmers Market Opening Day

Mother Road Farmers Market opening day is Saturday April 22 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Eagle Pavilion Park in Winslow. For more info, contact Laurie Lashomb at (928) 587-0098.

Free Tax Aide

Free tax assistance will be offered at the Winslow Senior Center from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on April 12. There is no age requirement or income limit. Appointments required. For more info and appointments, contact (928) 919-9277 or visit taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com.

Good Morning Winslow

Good Morning Winslow is an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect and share useful information and support one another. Good Morning Winslow is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St. in Winslow. Complimentary light breakfast served. For more info, contact (928) 289-2434.

Senior Coffee Hour, first Wednesdays

The first Wednesday of the month, Senior Coffee Hour will be held at the Visitor Center (532 W 2nd St). Coffee and snacks will be provided.

WIHCC- Drive-Thru Food Distribution

April 6, April 27, May 4, May 25 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at WIHCC East end of campus by the Optometry building. Food provided by Flagstaff Family Food Center. WIHCC Patients & Beneficiaries welcome. More info, contact (928) 289 6252.

Winslow Public Library events

MATTER OF BALANCE (60+) Mondays @10 a.m. (Cherry & N Colorado)

PRE K STORYTIME (0-8yr) Wednesdays @ 10 30 a.m. (420 W Gilmore)

STEAM AFTER SCHOOL (4-12yr) Fridays @ 1 30 p.m. (420 W Gilmore)

YOUNG CHEFS (8-18yr) First Saturdays at 1 00 p.m. (212 E 2nd St)

ART MEDIUMS (all) Second Tuesdays at 3 30 p.m. (Cherry & N Colorado)

NON-FICTION BOOK CLUB (all) Second Thursdays @ 3 30 p.m. (420 W Gilmore)

LITTLE CHEFS (4-8yr) Last Tuesdays @ 10 30 a.m. (420 W Gilmore)

For more information and registration, contact (928) 289-4982 or library@winslowaz.gov

Visit their website or follow on Facebook for more events

Winslow Rotary Club

Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in Winslow.

Material Girls Quilt Guild

The material Girls Quilt Guild meets the 1st Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Information is available by calling Rozella Leonard (928) 289-3030.

Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeology Society

The Homolovi Chapter Arizona Archaeology Society meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Visitor Center, 523 W. Second St. More information is available by calling Ken Evans at (928) 289-4106.

Winslow Harvey Girls

The Winslow Harvey Girls meets the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at La Posada Hotel. For more information call (928) 289-4160.

Winslow City Council

The City Council Meeting is the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at 523 Second Street in Winslow. Visit winslowaz.gov for more info.

Winslow Arts Council

The Arts Council Meeting is the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month. The next meeting is Jan. 19 at 5:15 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room located at 21 Williamson Ave in Winslow. Visit winslowaz.gov for more info.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

Winslow Unified School District Governing Board meets 1st and 3rd Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the District Board Room, 2nd Floor, 800 No. Apache Dr. in Winslow.

Winslow Historical Society

Meets the 2nd Friday of each month at 5 pm at the Old Trails Museum. For more information call 928-289-5861

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.