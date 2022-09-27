Roselyn Tso confirmed as IHS director
WASHINGTON —Roselyn Tso was confirmed as the new Indian Health Service director Sept. 21.
Tso will oversee the delivery of health care services to 2.6 million American Indians and Alaska Natives and the management of $7.4 billion in federal health care funds and 15,000 IHS employees across the country.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer congratulated Tso on her confirmation.
“This is a historic achievement for all of our Navajo people and tribal nations across the country. To have one of our own Navajo members in the highest position within IHS is remarkable," Nez said..
Tso was born and raised on the Navajo Nation and Nez said she understands the health care needs that many first people of this country deal with on a daily basis.
"Her work ethic, value system, and approach to problem solving demonstrates the resilience of Indigenous peoples, and the commitment to combat the systemic inequities that impact tribal nations," he said. "It is because of her extensive experience working with federal and tribal governments that we are confident that she will uphold federal trust responsibilities and enhance our nation-to-nation relationship to improve the Indian health care service delivery to all tribal nations.
Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President
