'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season

Native peoples’ favorite show has been renewed for a third season, according to Deadline.

The renewal announcement comes after the release of episode nine in season 2 (a tear jerker). The finale of season two is Sept. 28.

“Reservation Dogs" continues its remarkable run with critics, fans and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi,” Nick Grad, FX president of original Programming said in a news release. “FX is proud to join with our partners at Hulu to order a third season featuring the amazing cast and all of the artists who deliver one of the most original, engaging, and funny shows on television.”

Harjo is grateful for the renewal.

“The love for season 2 has been outstanding,” Harjo said. “Thank you to FX for ordering season 3, excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!”

Season 3 will be available on Hulu exclusively in 2023.

Harj and Waititi, co-creators and executive producers, are behind Reservation Dog, a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in ruraI Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.

"Bear Smallhill" (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) is destined to be a warrior, and a leader. The only problem is he's not a good fighter, and the gang doesn't really consider him the leader. But with the guidance of a questionable spirit guide, he just might get there.

"Elora Danan" (Devery Jacobs) may be the true leader of the group. But she's so focused on getting to California, and so oblivious to her own power, that she often can't see the beauty and goodness in herself and all around her. Street-smart tough girl "Willie Jack" (Paulina Alexis) is the beating heart of the group. She's always looking out for her crew.

Meanwhile, "Cheese" (Lane Factor) is the gentle, quiet ride-or-die who is so willing to go along with the group that he never stops to consider what his own dreams might be.

One year ago, Daniel, the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, died. Struggling to make sense of the loss, the remaining four blame their boring, small town and its ability to crush the spirit. They decide to honor Daniel by adopting his dream of getting to California as their own. To succeed, they will have to save enough money, outmaneuver the methheads at the junkyard on the edge of town, constantly dodge conspiracy-obsessed Lighthorseman "Big" (Zahn Mcclarnon) and survive a turf war against a much tougher rival gang, led by the enigmatic "Jackie" (Elva Guerra).

"Reservation Dogs" has Native rappers, catfish, Indigenous superstitions and spirits both hilarious and terrifying, laughter, tears, unexpected grandmothers, decent people, terrible people and a cavalcade of supporting characters who color and shade this already vibrant world.

Filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, "Reservation Dogs" is a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television both in front of and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences — and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.

"Reservation Dogs" is executive produced by Sterlin Harjo (11/8/16, Barking Wate,; Four Sheets to the Wino'), Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) and Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows, The Night Of) and produced by FX Productions.